George Clooney Reacts to His Nickname in Julia Roberts' Phone (Exclusive)

George Clooney is calling for change after learning about the way Julia Roberts has his number saved on her cell phone.

While at the Los Angeles premiere for Ticket to Paradise, ET's Nischelle Turner broached the subject with the 61-year-old actor about the nickname Roberts used to save his contact info. No, it's not "Gorgeous George" or anything close to that. It's actually "Batman's Cell."

"Yeah, that's gotta change," quipped Clooney.

Something that's not going to change is the idea that Clooney will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader. He starred as Batman in the 1997 film Batman and Robin.

"I think there'd be a protest, don't you think there would be?" Clooney asked rhetorically. "Oh yes, there would actually be a protest."

The Joel Schumacher-directed film was widely considered a critical and commercial box-office failure, after generating only a hair over $238 million worldwide against a $125 million movie budget. The reviews for the star-studded cast -- including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris O'Donnell, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone and Elle Macpherson -- weren't kind, either.

Then again, maybe Clooney will one day rip a page out of Michael Keaton's playbook, who reportedly reprised the iconic role in the since-shelved Warner Bros. DC film Batgirl.

"I think that there's a real, uh, calling for once, you know, like in about 30 years," Clooney quipped again. "When I'm sort of even smaller."

And, because inquiring minds wanted to know, Clooney was asked how his buddy, Brad Pitt, is saved on his cell phone.

"Troy," Clooney deadpanned.

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters on Friday.