'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Confirms Separation From Pregnant Wife: 'The Child Is Not Mine'

General Hospital alum Steve Burton has clarified his relationship with his wife, Sheree Gustin. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share that he and Gustin are not together.

“I wanted to clear something up,” Burton wrote. “Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

The pair, who have been married since 1999, are parents of three children.

Gustin, who is a fitness influencer, has not commented. Ahead of his post, the 51-year-old actor shared a selfie featuring his daughter. “Coffee time with the most beautiful girl. Have a great weekend,” he wrote next to the picture.

Instagram/@1steveburton

In November, Burton shared that he was let go from his role on General Hospitalafter refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. "I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally," Burton said in a video at the time. "Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate."

"I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts," Burton continued. "But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."

Burton -- who played Jason Morgan on-and-off since 1991 -- shared that although he was disappointed about being let go, "I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there, I grew up there.... so I'll always be grateful."