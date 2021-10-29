Gayle King Teases Adele's Concert Special and 'Intimate' Interview With Oprah Winfrey (Exclusive)

Adele is coming to TV with a special concert and an intimate sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to Gayle King, the upcoming TV musical event, Adele One Night Only, is something truly incredible.

King spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday, as she walked the red carpet outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the premiere of the new Netflix documentary miniseries Colin in Black and White -- which premieres Oct. 29.

"She played [some] new songs, and then she played [a few] of her classics," King teased of the forthcoming Adele concert event. "She sounds like the Adele that you know and love! I believe that nobody has a voice like hers. Nobody. And she did not disappoint."

"[And] she just looked so good! The dress she was wearing made me think, 'I'm gonna give up eating cupcakes.' At least until the next day," King added with a laugh.

The concert will preview songs from Adele's upcoming album, 30, which drops five days later.

Additionally, the special features a candid conversation with Winfrey, and King played coy about the interview, but teased, "I'll say this, I heard from reliable sources that it went really, really well."

King revealed that Winfrey and Adele had never met in person before their chat, which surprised King, and that she'd heard the "intimate" interview proved to be a "special day" for both of them.

"When she arrived, Oprah went to go greet her, she saw what Adele was wearing and thought, 'Hmm, I think I'm going to go change into something else,'" King revealed. "When you see the two of them together, I think you'll understand. And she was already wearing something fabulous. But when you see the two of them together, you'll know why she made the choice that she made."

Fans will have to wait to see exactly what the pair discussed when Adele One Night Only airs Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.