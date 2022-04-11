Gayle King Says She's 'Pulling' for Chris Rock Following 'Unfortunate' Oscars Incident (Exclusive)

Gayle King is weighing in on the most recent development in the ongoing aftermath of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock in the face during this year's Oscars.

The veteran TV news journalist sparkled in a gorgeous, custom, pink Marc Bouwer gown on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday in Nashville, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the latest turn in the Hollywood scandal -- namely, Smith being banned from attending Academy events for the next 10 years.

"I think the whole thing is so unfortunate," King shared, adding, "I think there have to be consequences to your actions."

"I have no idea what's right, what's wrong, I don't. But the whole thing makes me so sad, because I like them both," she added.

According to King, she's "really pulling" for Chris Rock following the high-profile incident, sharing, "I just want him to be fine."

"And it seems Will is very regretful and very remorseful, and that's an important first step," King shared.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The decision to ban Smith from future Academy events was announced on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences family, and obtained by ET, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said the Board of Governors in a Friday meeting concluded that "for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events" including the Academy Awards.

The letter also expressed "deep gratitude" to Rock for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."

In a brief statement to ET, Smith responded to the board's conclusion saying, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

Rubin and Hudson said that the action taken in response to Smith's behavior "is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Meanwhile, the 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+. Check here for a full list of the night's big winners!