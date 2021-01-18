Garth Brooks to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Garth Brooks is ready to help ring in a new presidency!

The country legend announced on Monday that he will be performing at Joe Biden's inauguration as part of the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

"This is not a political statement, this is statement of unity," Brooks said in a press conference with reporters. "This is kind of how I get to serve this country."

"I've played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve... and it's one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it's an honor to be asked."

Brooks teased "two or three options" for his patriotic performance, but while he couldn't name a specific song, he noted, "We were lucky enough to do 'We Shall Be Free' at the Obama inauguration, so I don't think you'll see that here."

On Wednesday, Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, as will Kamala Harris as his vice president, in an event attended by members of Congress as well as former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Donald Trump, who was impeached for the second time last week, previously stated that he will not attend the ceremony, making him the first president since Andrew Johnson to do so.

While attendance is limited due to COVID-19, as well as security concerns stemming from the insurrection on the Capitol earlier this month, Biden's inauguration day is still set to be a star-studded affair. In additions to Brooks, the day will feature performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, as well as a TV special, Celebrating America, to air in the evening hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Ant Clemons, and more to come, according to the Inaugural Committee. Stars like Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also introduce segments throughout the night.

