Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About 'RHOBH' Production Shutdown Due to COVID Concerns (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais' Thanksgiving wasn't exactly celebratory. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent the day, which also happened to be her 54th birthday, isolating due to a COVID-19 scare on the set of Housewives. ET was first to report that production on the show's 11th season was halted last week after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We shot for Housewives on Tuesday, Tuesday night we got home and found out that a few people in our crew tested positive for COVID," Garcelle confesses in ET's first look at this Tuesday's episode of The Real. Garcelle says she and her castmates all have to quarantine for 14 days, and her 13-year-old twin sons, Jaid and Jax, are temporarily staying with their father, Garcelle's ex-husband, Mike Nilon.

"We do all the protocols," Garcelle tells her Real co-hosts. "We get tested at least three times a week. We get tested before we shoot. You know, my kids get tested, I get tested, anybody who's in my household, and you know, we did the right things, but at the same time, it just shows you that this virus -- you can touch something, you can… you know, it's not necessarily just from people."

"Hopefully everybody will be healthy, and we're down for a few weeks, but then we'll be back to work," she adds. "But luckily for me, we do The Real from home, so I can still do this job, which I’m thankful for."

Garcelle says she has no symptoms, has had multiple negative coronavirus tests and continues to be tested multiple times a week amid her quarantine. Season 11 will be her second on RHOBH, but her first time filming during a pandemic. In October, the newly minted daytime host opened up to ET about being both excited and nervous to return to the Bravo hit.

"You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it's all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I'm ready, but you're never really ready," she said.

Garcelle admitted she was concerned about the so-called "sophomore curse" that haunts Housewives, their second season being harder than their first.

"That's what I'm afraid of," she confessed. "So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we'll see. I'm ready though, bring it."

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will feature Garcelle alongside Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, as well as new 'Wife Crystal Kung Minkoff and new "friend of" Kathy Hilton. It’s slated to premiere in 2021.

The Real airs weekdays in daytime. Check your local listings.