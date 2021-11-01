Gabrielle Union Shocks Dwyane Wade With an Epic Early Birthday Gift: Watch

It's not even Dwyane Wade's birthday yet and already his wife, Gabrielle Union, is showering him with epic surprises! On Sunday, Wade was captured on camera by his 18-year-old son, Zaire, leaving his house to find a white 1988 Mercedes in his driveway.

"One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises 😃 😎 She just raised the bar👀😍✌🏾#1988 Classic! 📹 @zaire," Wade captioned the video of himself on Instagram. In the clip, the shocked-looking NBA star rushes toward the car before remembering to turn around and kiss his wife thank you.

He even does a little dance as he goes to open the door.

"She raised the bar 😤 3️⃣9️⃣ 😎🥶🎉🖤✌🏾🙏🏾 @gabunion 🖤," Wade captioned a photo of his new ride.

Wade also posted photos of his kids, including his 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, checking out his new car.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Stories

Though there's clearly a lot of love between Wade and Union, the Being Mary Jane actress recently opened up about the vulnerability of quarantining with her man.

"It has been hard during the quarantine because we are in the same space," she explained on Taraji P. Henson's new mental health Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji. "I have not been home in any kind of consistent way since I have been an adult. So just getting to know my husband, which sounds crazy. I was like, 'Oh, every day, every day you're going to be here? I guess this is healthy.' I just feel a little more naked, exposed, because I'm just on Zoom with the therapist."