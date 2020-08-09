Frances McDormand Walks Into the Oscars Conversation With 'Nomadland' Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer for director Chloé Zhao's Nomadland is here, and watching star Frances McDormand simply walk for 58 seconds, there's no doubt she's cemented herself as -- if not the frontrunner -- a sure contender come awards season.

The film centers on McDormand's Fern as she packs up her van and sets out into the American West as a modern-day nomad following an economic crisis in her small town. Real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells fill out the cast.

Nomadland marks McDormand's first starring role since winning the Oscar in 2017 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Zhao's follow-up to her lauded 2017 drama, The Rider. The film was selected to screen (in various capacities) at the Venice International Film Festival and TIFF, as well as Telluride and the New York Film Festival, earmarking it as a major player in the awards conversation to come.

Had the pandemic not seismically shifted Hollywood's plans for the year, this fall would have been one helluva moment for Zhao, seeing her release Nomadland to much awards buzz around the same time she would have premiered her next film, Marvel's Eternals. (The latter has since been rescheduled from Nov. 6 to Feb. 12, 2021.)

Searchlight Pictures

"The American road fascinates me," Zhao has said. "It's heartbreakingly beautiful and deeply complicated. I've traveled it for many years and always hoped to capture a glimpse of it. I'm thankful to be able to make Nomadland and excited for audiences to join Fern on her adventure."

Watch the teaser trailer below.

Nomadland is in theaters Dec. 4.