Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 Canceled Due to Spike in Omicron Variant

Amid the growing concerns of spikes in COVID-19 cases, Fox has decided to cancel their New Year's celebration. In a statement shared on Tuesday, the network announced that they would "not be moving forward" with Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022.

"While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards," the statement reads. "We will not be moving forward with Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days."

Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 was set to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. The show was also going to include memorable iHeartRadio performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and more. Trace Adkins was scheduled to perform live.

With the new Omicron variant making its way across the nation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that Sunday marked the third day in a row the state saw a record-high number of people test positive for COVID-19, per CBS News.

The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon both announced on Tuesday that they would be delaying their return amid the growing number of cases. Both shows will return Monday, Jan. 10. Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live also had to make adjustments as they decided to forgo a live audience and the musical guest, and pre-tape most of the sketches.

See more in the video below.