Former 'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield revealed on social media Tuesday that she is the latest Bravo celeb to test positive for the coronavirus. Whitfield shared a video on Instagram, thanking followers for reaching out after she'd been "MIA" for a few days.

"I tested positive for COVID-19, so I've kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half," she shared. "I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I'm feeling much better today, thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out... I just have been out of it."

The reality star and designer also offered to share her symptoms and experience with the coronavirus with any followers who were interested in hearing more.

After sharing her diagnosis, Whitfield received support from the Bravo universe, with Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant commenting on her post, "Glad you're feeling better!"

Along with the former RHOA star, several other members of the Real Housewives franchise have tested positive for COVID-19 or antibodies to the virus, including New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin, New York's Ramona Singer and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen.

Cohen has since recovered and returned to his various hosting duties from home, where he's quarantining with son Benjamin, 1. He's even been hosting Housewives reunions via Zoom and recently addressed some pesky casting rumors on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

"There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And the first I heard about that was Twitter," Cohen said in June. "Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She's going to have quite a story to tell. And she's always been lovely... But it's not true."

See more from the Bravo host in the video below.