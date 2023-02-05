Flo Rida on Winning $82 Million Lawsuit and How He'll Spend the Money (Exclusive)

Flo Rida had a lot to celebrate on the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet on Sunday. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the "Low" rapper to discuss his recent victory in a multimillion-dollar court case against the energy drink Celsius.

"Justice came, thanks to God. Other people out there who might be going through a situation when you give your truth, you can only expect the victory," Flo Rida said.

Last month, a jury awarded Flo Rida $82 million following his breach of contract lawsuit victory against Celsius. Flo Rida, real name Tramar Dillard, filed the lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, in 2021 claiming Celsius Energy Drink breached a contract they struck in 2014, after the company failed to pay him guaranteed royalties, bonus compensation and incentive compensation.

Explaining the lawsuit, Flo Rida said, "They didn't want to give me my just due, but thanks to the judicial system... I’m just overwhelmed and just excited about new ventures as well."

According to legal documents obtained by ET, the "Right Round" rapper was tasked with global marketing and promoting all aspects of the Celsius brand. Flo Rida claimed he went above and beyond to fulfill his obligations to promote the energy drink, so much so that celebrities and the public alike referred to Celsius as "Flo Rida's drink."

After Flo Rida endorsed the energy drink and partnered with the brand, he claimed "Celsius exponentially increased product revenues and sales, attracted key investors, and upgraded its financial status -- all of which ultimately led to the important transition into the Nasdaq market in mid-2017 and the company's upward success."

Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As part of the deal, Flo Rida claimed he was set "to receive royalties arising from the sale of company products" and that certain "guaranteed royalty amounts were advanced, but additional royalties became due in connection with each unit of Product sold per the 2014 agreement." But the rapper claimed Celsius "failed to do so," when given 30 days to correct a wrong.

On Jan. 26, a jury sided with Flo Rida and awarded him $82 million after agreeing Celsius breached its endorsement deal with the rapper, who sipped out of the energy drink at a news conference following the jury's verdict.

When asked what Flo Rida plans to do with his massive financial victory, the rapper shared, "I’m all about giving, you know, giving is required so I look forward to taking care of the neighborhood."

On the GRAMMYs red carpet Sunday, Flo Rida was excited about attending music's biggest night and is set to perform during the awards show's official after-party.

"I love coming to the GRAMMYs red carpet extravaganza. I can't wait to see the performances tonight and I’m performing after for the official party," he said.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.