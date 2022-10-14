'Feud' Season 2: A Guide to the 'Lineup of Extraordinary Women' in the Truman Capote-Centric Installment

Feud, Ryan Murphy’s historical anthology, is finally back with season 2. After a five-year gap, the FX series returns with an all-new, star-studded installment called Capote’s Women, with the focus on the falling out between notorious writer Truman Capote and several of his female friends, including Ann Woodward, Babe Paley, CZ Guest, Gloria Guinness, Joanne Carson and Slim Keith.

The eight-part season will be adapted from Laurence Leamer’s Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by showrunner Joan Robin Baitz and directed by Gus Van Sant with Murphy returning as executive producer.

“Ryan’s there all the time,” Watts says while gushing over the creative team.

Leamer’s book, meanwhile, details the complex relationships and scandals that surrounded Capote’s then unfinished final novel, Answered Prayers, which was based on and would supposedly betray the socialites he affectionately referred to as “swans.” It was purported to be Capote’s “magnum opus” before an excerpt from the book, “La Côte Basque 1965,” was published in a 1975 issue of Esquire, derailing his relationship with the women and the future of the book.

Given the success of season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan, which starred Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and recounted the notorious filming of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Capote’s Women surely will have everyone talking – and watching.

Naomi Watts as Babe Paley

“I’m thrilled,” Watts says of the series. She will portray Barbara Paley, who was largely known as “Babe.” A former Vogue editor, she left her job after marrying CBS founder William S. Paley.

Chloë Sevigny as CZ Guest

Once featured on the cover of Time magazine, CZ Guest was regarded as a member of America’s high society. She was also known for her work as a stage actress, author and columnist, and garnered some fame as a fashion icon.

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill

Lee Radziwill was a socialite and public-relations executive, who was also the younger sister of First Lady Jackie Kennedy. After marrying Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwiłł, she became a princess and had a son named Anthony, who eventually married journalist and future Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill.

Diane Lane as Slim Keith

Nancy “Slim” Keith was a socialite known for her Hollywood connections, including discovering Lauren Bacall by showing her picture to producer and husband Howard Hanks. She unfriended Capote after he used her likeness for the unflattering character in Answered Prayers.

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward

Ann Woodward was a prominent figure in New York high society thanks to her marriage to banking heir William Woodward Jr., and was later suspected of murder after she mistakenly shot and killed him in 1955. The incident was fictionalized in Capote’s novel, with him accusing her of intentionally murdering Woodward. Prior to the Esquire article being published, she committed suicide.

Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson

Joanne Carson was the second wife of Johnny Carson, and became friends with Capote after he started writing a book about the late-night TV host. The two become such good friends that he reportedly died in her arms before half of his ashes would come into her possession.

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

Truman Capote was an esteemed novelist and writer, who gained notoriety for his work on Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood. As his popularity grew, so did his celebrity status, which was cemented by his high society and Hollywood friends, many of which included the women he would later draw inspiration from for his anticipated follow-up to In Cold Blood.

The book, which was published posthumously in 1986, was described as a “sordid tale” that chronicled the exploits of that era’s many prominent socialites who would rather have their unflattering stories remain secret.