Entertainment Tonight

Fenty Beauty Sale: Get a Free Gift with Purchase!

Just in case you couldn't get enough from your favorite celebrity beauty brands, Rihanna's coming at you with some news: Fenty Beauty is having a sale. Let us be the first to tell you: It involves free products. So yeah, there's no doubt you won't want to miss this.

For one week (yes, only one week), RiRi's cult-favorite beauty brand is giving you the opportunity to get yourself three free products. But you better act fast. The chance to get your free gift (which includes two full-sized products) will only be around until Feb. 11.

Interested? We thought you might be, so let us fill you in. When you spend $100 or more, Fenty Beauty will throw in two Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Liquid Lip Colors in two of the brand's best-selling shades: Undefeated and Unattached. And Rihanna's ultra-popular beauty brand will help you complete the set with a Lipstick Travel Bag.

There are plenty of too-good options available on the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin sites, which means you probably won't have a problem filling your cart. But just in case you want some suggestions -- or maybe want to try something new -- we pulled together our favorite must-have items that are each worthy of a spot on your vanity. 

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Fenty Beauty products below.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty's award-winning lip gloss keeps your lips glossy and leaves a sweet taste without any sticky residue.

$19 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Fenty Beauty

Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Fenty Beauty's easy-to-use contour stick comes in a virtually endless number of shades -- which means you're sure to find one for you.

$25 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

Fenty Beauty

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

A lightweight, non-greasy bronzer that'll blend seamlessly with your other makeup.

$32 AT FENTY BEAUTY

MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styling

Fenty Beauty MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styling

Fenty Beauty

MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styling

Keep those brows bold and fluffy with this brow pencil and styler, which is small enough to throw in your bag on the way out of the door.

$20 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara

Fenty Beauty

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

For those who seek fluttery, long lashes -- Rihanna has the answer at Fenty Beauty in the form of this mascara.

$24 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Diamond Bomb Buki Duo All-Over Diamond Veil + Brush

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Buki Duo All-Over Diamond Veil + Brush

Fenty Beauty

Diamond Bomb Buki Duo All-Over Diamond Veil + Brush

With Fenty's Buki Brush, dust this shimmering powder across your cheekbones, your collarbone or any other area that you might want a bit of extra shine.

$73 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Body Lava Body Luminizer

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

Fenty Beauty

Body Lava Body Luminizer

For that dreamy, sunkissed, all-over glow, smooth this across your skin.

$59 AT FENTY BEAUTY

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials

Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials

Fenty Beauty

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials

If you want to get into the makeup brush game, might we suggest a starter kit? This one includes brushes for your foundation, concealer, setting powder and highlighter.

$126 AT FENTY BEAUTY

