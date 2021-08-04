Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' for Paramount Plus

Paramount+'s Yellowstoneprequel series, 1883, has landed a country supercouple.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will star in the upcoming drama as the heads of the Dutton family, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Wednesday. Hill and McGraw will play Margaret and James Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Duttons, respectively.

Additionally, Sam Elliott has boarded the series as Shea Brennan, described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the Herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools."

1883, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land -- Montana.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliott said in a statement. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill added. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Hill and McGraw have previously dabbled in acting. Hill's last acting credit was 2017's Dixieland and she also appeared in 2004's Stepford Wives and a guest spot on Touched by an Angel. McGraw's credits include Country Strong, The Blind Side, Tomorrowland, Friday Night Lights and Flicka.

1883 was announced in early February and had been eyed for a 2021 launch. It debuted its first teaser during the Super Bowl.

Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

