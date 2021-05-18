'Evil,' 'SEAL Team' Moving to Paramount Plus for New Seasons

Two CBS dramas are on the move.

Evil and SEAL Team will officially debut their new seasons on Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Tuesday. Season 2 of Evil, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the newly picked up fifth season of SEAL Team will now launch on the streamer instead of CBS, where both series aired.

SEAL Team will get a special run this fall on CBS before making the move to Paramount+, while Evil will launch exclusively on the streamer.

“Our studio and network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” said George Cheeks, President & CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”

“We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount+,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at Paramount+. “We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable The Good Fight, and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love.”

According to Paramount+, SEAL Team, led by David Boreanaz, ranks among the most-watched CBS dramas on the service this season and similarly with Evil during its freshman run from 2019-20.

Evil follows a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp star in the series from creators Robert and Michelle King.

SEAL Team revolves around the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Joining Boreanaz are Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

