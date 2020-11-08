Everything You Need for a Salon Pedicure at Home

After spending months at home, you've probably tried your hand at a DIY manicure. And now that warm weather has officially arrived, it's time to tackle your toes.

While it's a bit more involved than a manicure, an at-home pedicure doesn't have to be intimidating -- this beauty treatment is easier to nail than you might think. All you need are the right tools, a few ground rules and just a bit of patience.

To recreate the experience you'd get at the salon, ET Style has broken down the art of the DIY pedicure into three steps: clean, prep and paint. Follow these steps for a thorough, long-lasting pedi that you'll want to show off with those sandals you just scored on sale.

Below, ET Style's guide to a no-fail at-home pedicure.

Step 1: Clean

The perfect pedicure starts with stripping your toes down to their natural beauty and soaking your feet to soften any dead skin, making it easier to scrub off.

Step 2: Prep

Roll up your sleeves -- now it's time to trim, file, scrub and moisturize.

Step 3: Paint

There's more to this step than choosing a pretty shade of nail polish! A base coat and top coat will work together to make all of your hard work last.

