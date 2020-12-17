Every Single 2020 Holiday Promo Code Worth Knowing About

‘Tis the season to buy a lot of gifts. Many of your family and friends’ favorite retailers are offering online holiday promo codes this month, which means you can fill your virtual shopping cart to the brim without breaking the bank.

Adidas, Madewell, Macy’s, Vineyard Vines, Sephora and more big name retailers have deals right now that you can access by entering a promo code at checkout, and we’ve found them so you won’t have to do any digging.

Some retailers are offering up to 70% off with their promo codes, while others are giving the gift of free shipping. As you check off your gifting list, be sure to add every single 2020 holiday promo code worth knowing about, so you can save big. At the time of publishing, these deals were all live. But hurry: these promo codes likely expire on or around December 25.

There’s still time to decorate your doors before Christmas. Get 25% off festive holiday wreaths from 1-800-FLOWERS when you use the code XMASWREATH at checkout.

Adidas

Receive 30% off on your purchase from Adidas when you use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. Some products are excluded from discounts and will say so in their product description.

Looking for that perfect stocking stuffer for your makeup-obsessed sibling? Beauty and bodycare brand Alleyoop is offering 15% off when you purchase three or more items, using the promo code BYOB.

New year, new bed. Save 15% on mattresses (excluding the Allswell mattress) and 25% off of everything else at Allswell when you use the code HOME4HOLIDAYS at checkout. Offer expires December 22.

bareMinerals

Give the gift of a beautiful new you in the new year. Beauty and skincare brand bareMinerals is offering 25% off site-wide with the promo code GIFTNOW.

Never bought a weighted blanket before? They can be expensive. Gravity Blanket is offering 25% off their super-popular weighted blanket, and everything else on their site, with the promo code HOLIDAY2020. Offer expires December 19.

Naturally-inspired body and hair care brand Kiehl’s is offering $20 off on purchases over $65 and $35 off on purchases over $115 with the promo code JINGLE. Offer expires December 27.

Homesick

Have a friend who misses the smell of their hometown? Gift them a Homesick candle that smells like their state (or major city). You’ll get 15% off when you use the promo code SAVE15 on their site.

Apply the promo code LOG at checkout and get 50% off of your Lands’ End order, plus free shipping.

If all your 2021 dreams involve wearing hard pants again, a.k.a jeans, Levi’s is offering 40% off site-wide and free shipping with the promo code SOGOOD.

Macy's

Macy’s is offering a promo deal on top of their already massive holiday sale, where prices are up-to 60% off. Save up to 20% off on-sale clothing, home, shoes, handbags and jewelry using the promo code GIVE.

You know that Madewell sweater your sister has been eyeing? Using the promo code BIGTIME gets you 30 to 50% off on select items from the trendy clothing retailer.

There's never been a better time to stock up on seasonal decor and arts and crafts supplies. Save 20% off on your Michaels purchase by applying the promo code 20MADEBYYOU at checkout. Offer expires December 19.

Pandora

This covetable jewelry line is 10% off everything with the promo code DECWELCOME2020.

Get an extra 20% off clearance when you enter the promo code COZY at checkout on PotteryBarnKids.com.

The designer is offering 30% off purchases under $500 and 40% off purchases over $500 on her site with the promo code FESTIVE.

Sephora

Although you won’t get money off your purchase unless you’re buying something on sale, any purchase from Sephora right now will give you major points on your Sephora account using the promo code BIGPOINTS. Sephora Rouge members get four times the amount of points. Sephora VIB will get three times. Sephora Insiders receive double. Depending on how many points you have, you can redeem them for mini and full-size product sets or money off your next purchase.

Shop Ulta online and get 20% off qualifying purchases using the promo code 801804.

Use the code JOLLY at checkout and receive 30-70% off select items from Vineyard Vines.