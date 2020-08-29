Everlane: The Best Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More

We can always count on sustainable fashion brand Everlane for budget-friendly wardrobe staples that just so happen to be eco-chic.

Everlane prides itself on partnering with ethical factories, sourcing high-quality materials and passing on the cost savings to customers. Click on any item to see what it would cost at a traditional retailer and the specifics of its sustainability. (The '90s Cheeky Denim Short, for example, is made at a LEED-certified denim factory that recycles 98% of its water, keeps byproducts out of the environment by mixing them with concrete to create building materials and uses renewable energy and air-drying methods to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%.) The whole process is what Everlane calls Radical Transparency.

And while we love a good fashion trend, Everlane focuses more on well-made style staples you'll wear for years, like classic tees, perfectly cut blazers, cashmere sweaters and the aforementioned denim shorts. (We're not the only ones loving how this company is changing things up -- celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle and Emma Watson, who have been spotted in Everlane apparel.)

Below, shop seven not-so-basic Everlane basics that will upgrade your wardrobe and make the environment a little bit happier too.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.