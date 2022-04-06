Eva Longoria on How She and Husband José Bastón Make Time to Connect Every Day (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria and José Bastón's relationship -- and time away from phones -- thrives on wine! Longoria, who is the star of the upcoming comedy, Unplugging, shared how she and her real-life husband disconnect at the end of the day.

“We have dinner every night,” the 47-year-old actress tells ET about the couple’s routine.

“I make dinner almost every night and we have a glass of wine all the time. I mean, yes, to conversation but the wine is important. We make it a big priority to connect every day. Plus, we are so busy in our day that at night we're like, ‘Oh my god.’ And we're so excited about what we did and what we produced and how productive we were.”

She adds, “And we have so much to talk about, that we actually love unplugging and just talking at the end of each night.”

When it comes to the person who is the most connected, Longoria says Bastón's got her beat.

“He would argue,” she says. “He thinks, because I'm very efficient with my time. I'm like, 'I schedule my time.' And I'm going to answer emails during this time. I'm going to do my social media. I'm going to do Instagram at this time."

She continued, "He's just always like, ‘bing,’ and he has to get it. I actually turn off the sounds, I don't like the sounds, I don't like being notified. Stop notifying me about your stuff.”

Luckily, there is one person in the household who isn’t super connected to the screen -- the pair’s 3-year-old son, Santiago.

“He's not into it that much,” she says about Santiago's screen time.

“He didn't know screens under two. So, it wasn't until two years old that he was like, ‘Oh, iPad.’ And it was for learning games. So drawing his numbers and drawing letters. Now, he's found YouTube on the iPad," she shares.

Longoria continued, “He goes in through waves. Like, 'I want to see this.' And then he'll forget about it for weeks and forget about the iPad and then comes back to it. So, I'm really lucky. He's not crazy about technology yet.”

For her latest role, Longoria plays Jeanine, a woman who -- along with her husband, Dan (Matt Walsh) -- is crazy about technology. Things go awry when the couple and their child, who is equally tech-obsessed, decide it’s time to unplug and spend some time with each other.

Longoria can definitely relate. “Yeah, I definitely saw myself in the character,” she says.

The multi-hyphenate adds that working with Walsh wasn’t so bad either.

“I am a huge Matt Walsh fan," she says about her co-star. "I love Matt and everything I've ever seen him in. So when they were like, ‘Matt Walsh wants you to do this...' I was like, ‘Yes.’ I didn't even read the script. I just knew the title of the movie. I'm like, ‘That just sounds funny. ... Matt's in it? Yeah. Sounds fun, sounds amazing.’ And really that's all it was. I mean, I was like, ‘OK, maybe I should read the script.'"

Unplugging hits theatres April 22.