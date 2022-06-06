ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards! On Monday, CBS announced that Entertainment Tonight's co-hosts will team up to lead the ceremony on June 24.

While they're hosting the ceremony for the first time, Frazier and Turner are no stranger to the Daytime Emmys, as Entertainment Tonight has been honored with six awards. At this year's ceremony, Entertainment Tonight is nominated for two awards -- Outstanding Entertainment News Series and Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement.

Frazier shared that "hosting the Daytime Emmys is a dream come true and the fact I get to do it with my partner and homie is amazing."

Turner, who made television history in 2021 by becoming the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight, agreed, saying, "This past year has been one of so many 'firsts' for me and this is a HUGE ONE!"

"For CBS to ask me and my TV partner and real life BFF Kevin Frazier to helm this ship honoring the best of daytime is an incredible pinch me moment," she added. "I’ve been a fan of soaps and daytime TV since I started watching Young and The Restless with my grandmother as a little girl! I know Margie Turner is smiling down from heaven right now at this incredible honor."

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Friday, June 24 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

