'Eternals' First Look: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek Are Ready to 'Change Everything'

On Monday, Marvel released a love letter to their last decade of movie-making, along with a look forward to all the exciting titles coming up in Phase Four. Among those announcements was a title and release date for theBlack Panther sequel, the reveal of the Captain Marvel sequel title, The Marvels, and a highly anticipated first look at the upcoming Eternals.

The film, directed by newly-minted Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, centers on a new group of Marvel heroes -- an immortal alien race who live secretly on Earth in order to keep it safe -- and features a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

While details of the plot have been kept tightly under wraps, Marvel's teaser included scenes of the group convening on a beach and leading a large number of people through a forest, as well as shots of Hayek on horseback and a blonde Jolie wielding a mythic-looking sword.

"When you love something, you fight for it," Chan's character declares in the clip. "We're the ones who changed everything."

The Eternals release was delayed over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, when ET spoke with Zhao during her record-breaking awards season with Nomadland, she promised the epic would be worth the wait.

"[You can look forward to] getting to know a group of new heroes, falling in love with them and exploring new mythology. It's a new ride," she promised. "It's gonna be good. I'm proud of it, and I'm very proud of the cast. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

See more in the video below. Eternals is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5.