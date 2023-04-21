Esther Jenner, Mother of Caitlyn Jenner, Dead at 96

Esther Jenner, the mother of Olympic gold medalist and former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Caitlyn shared the news in a social media post, alongside a carousel of smiling photos from their happy moments in recent years.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life," Caitlyn wrote. "I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom."

Esther appeared in one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2013, and later appeared alongside Caitlyn in the TV docuseries I Am Cait and, most recently, 2021's Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

Following Caitlyn's Vanity Fair cover reveal of her new identity in 2015, Esther opened up to the New York Daily News about working on using the proper pronouns and name for Caitlyn amid her transition.

"Think about it. It’s a difficult thing when it’s habit. But I will accomplish this," Ester told New York Daily News. "I love him dearly. It doesn't matter whether he dresses like a male or a female. Whatever he needs to make him happy that's all I care about."

Expressing pride for her child, Ester added, "Caitlyn has handled this in a very respectable and respectful way. She’s made comments true to her heart. I have nothing but admiration for my child."

Caitlyn was previously married to Kris Jenner before parting ways in 2014. Today, the exes say that they maintain a cordial relationship, while Caitlyn admitted last year that her relationships vary between her 10 children.

"Of course, when you have 10 kids, you have different relationships with all of your children. Obviously, Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner], my flesh and blood, I'm very close to them. On the Kardashian side, I see them here and there, but I'm not really close," Caitlyn shared in an interview on the Full Send podcast. "Kim is probably the closest. My other side, my other kids, my sons, Brandon, Burt, the whole group, they're all there."