Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's Legal Scandals to Be Explored in New Doc

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's legal woes are at the center of a new documentary. On Wednesday, ABC News Originals released a teaser for The Housewife and the Hustler, which will delve into the details surrounding the former couple's alleged embezzlement.

Erika, who announced her split from Tom in November, is known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while Tom is a former lawyer.

Set to Fergie's 2006 track, "Glamorous," the documentary's teaser explains, "There once was a Housewife who married a hustler."

Those interviewed for the doc describe Tom as "so powerful" and mention how he and Erika were "blowing money left and right," before they were accused of staging a fake divorce in order to embezzle money from plane crash victims, who filed a lawsuit against them in December.

Tom has since been placed under a temporary conservatorship. In March, a psychiatrist told courts that Tom suffers from Alzheimer's disease, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"The biggest question," one person interviewed in the doc explains, "is did she know?"

The documentary, which will follow the trail of documents and money to find out who was involved, how much they knew and who will pay for the alleged crimes, will feature interviews with former Housewives Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey, as well as actress Heather McDonald, victims and legal experts, per the press release.

In those interviews, alleged victims will depict Tom as a charming litigator who allegedly dipped into client trust accounts to finance his lifestyle and wife’s pop star career, the press release teases.

Also included in the doc, the press release reveals, is a never-before-aired deposition tape of Tom, which will show the moment when the man who said he once had tens of millions admits it’s all gone.

The Housewife and the Hustler begins streaming Monday, June 14, only on Hulu.