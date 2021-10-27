Erika Jayne Admits She Feels 'Horrible' for Victims of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes in 'RHOBH' Reunion Part 3

All eyes were on Erika Jayne once again. The third installment in Bravo's four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired Wednesday, and while the majority of the episode wasn't centered on Jayne's drama, they closed out part three with her troubles.

After the first two episodes hit on Jayne's legal woes and crumbled marriage, the focus shifted a bit tonight to Jayne's relationship with her co-stars after a wild season that saw deep divisions grow between the cast members.

Ahead of the formal sit-down, the episode revealed a behind-the-scenes chat between Jayne and host Andy Cohen in which the singer and embattled reality star said, "I’d love you if you didn’t go hard on me."

"We’re gonna put you on a skewer and I’m gonna fire up the barbecue," Cohen promised.

"And I’m so f**king ready for you," Jayne shot back.

And thus the tone was set, once again, for the upfront and somewhat combative nature of the conversation surrounding Jayne's marriage and her highly public scandals.

Jayne began by explaining that she's "keeping score" with regards to which of her RHOBH co-stars are her friends, and who have wronged her. But when asked for specifics, she declared that she's "gonna keep that to myself."

That being said, Jayne did call out Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, specifically, for a dinner they had during one episode in which they and their husbands seemingly gossiped and mocked Jayne's recent troubles.

"To watch the four of you mock my life and mock my family really hurt me," Jayne shared.

"That night specifically, I felt so bad," Richards admitted. "Because we do care about you."

According to Kemsley, they were simply trying to recount the different things that had happened in recent days, and in their confusion it seemed like mockery but was not intended to be.

"We were trying to tell the story, and it was getting jumbled and confused, and the more it got jumbled and confused, it became almost preposterous," Kemsley explained. "It was not at all -- I swear to you, hand on my heart, and I know Kyle feels this way, too -- ever to make a mockery of your situation."

Soon after, the conversation turned to the public's perception of Jayne, and why her legal troubles have caused so much public outrage as compared to other past housewives who've also faced legal troubles but have not been the target of nearly the same amount of vitriol.

"The difference here, and I think it’s the reason that people are so fired up about this, is that there are actual victims in this case," Cohen said. "I think that when there’s a case of actual victims that you’re seeing, that’s the thing that got people upset."

"Understood. However, understand this: We are a long way from finding out what really happened here," Jayne replied. "I loved my husband, I thought he was great. Now he’s allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How the f**k do you think I feel?"

"How do you feel?" Cohen asked.

"Horrible! And I’ve said that. Over and over and over," Jayne said.

Several of her co-stars, and Cohen, tried to explain that many didn't see it like that, and felt that Jayne had not expressed her sympathy as much as perhaps she could have.

"You also understand that there is a real boundary as to where I can and cannot go," Jayne said. "However, if anyone in these cases has been proven wronged, I want them remedied. Despite what you read, I have done everything they have asked."

Cohen suggested that some viewers and the general public have also been upset and feel that Jayne has presented herself as a victim, which she denied.

"I have never said that I’m the victim. I am not a victim. I am simply surviving this," Jayne said. "There is a very limited way in which I can express myself, because we all know everything will be picked apart, parsed and possibly turned against me."

"That is why you see me answer in certain ways," she continued, adding that, even though she knows this, she's still been as open and honest as possible, even to her detriment. "It is best in any of these situations to be quiet. What did I do? I chose to say as much as I possibly could, and I still may have f**ked myself up, alright?"

Negative public reactions aside, Jayne said it's not the fans or the public that have hurt her, it's the reactions and lack of trust from her friends in the cast that stings the most.

"I’m not surprised at the viewers," Jayne said. "I’m surprised at the women who are sitting right here, because they know the source. They can come to me. There is no reason why any of these women should ever think that I would withhold something from them."

Part four of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.