Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin's Joint Tour Set to Hit the Road in Fall 2021 After Being Postponed

It's back on! Just days before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announced their first joint tour. Due to the pandemic, the tour was forced to be postponed, but now the Latinx superstars have announced the new and rescheduled dates for the tour. Sebastián Yatra will be a special guest for several shows.

The 26-date North America tour will kick off Sept. 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. There will be additional stops in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and more before the tour wraps on Nov. 20 in Anaheim, California, at the Honda Center.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is," Martin said in a statement. "Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!”