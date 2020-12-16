Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Being Private and Protective of Their Family Amid Pandemic

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been pretty quiet on social media over the past few months, but fans need not worry.

A source tells ET that the couple and their three kids, 10-month-old Mary and 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, are enjoying "their quiet time in Miami" where they live.

"Since the addition of their daughter earlier this year, the focus has been on her but also giving the twins their alone time," a source tells ET of Enrique and Anna's family dynamic. "Enrique and Anna are very private and have been protective of the twins during COVID-19 with not many people getting the chance to be around them."

News broke in February that Anna gave birth to the couple's third child. Her latest post on Instagram was from September and was a pic of baby Mary.

"Wimbledon, here I come...😍 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾," the 39-year-old former tennis pro captioned the sweet photo of her daughter.

As for Enrique, his last Instagram post was on Oct. 21 and showed the 45-year-old singer sitting on the toilet while holding his Billboard Latin Music Award after being honored as one of the Top Latin Artist of All Time.

The last post he shared of his family was on April 19 when he showed his giggling twins getting a ride on his back. "Hang on! 🤪😍," he captioned the adorable moment.

In March, ET spoke with Enrique, who opened up about being a father to a newborn again.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time!" he joked. "I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world."

When asked if he's embracing the diaper changes and baby bottles, the father of three admitted, "I actually am. I'm pretty hands-on."

Enrique also shared that he would love for his kids to follow in their athlete mother's footsteps rather than become musicians like himself.

"I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports," he noted. "I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis."