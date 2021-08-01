Emma Stone Confirmed to Star in 'Cruella' Sequel

Emma Stone is ready to reprise her role as Cruella de Vil!

ET has confirmed that the 32-year-old actress will return for a Cruella sequel. News of a second film was first announced in June, with a Disney spokesperson telling ET at the time that they were "very pleased with Cruella's box office success" and looked "forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film." The live-action film was released on May 28, earning more than $222 million worldwide.

Amid Disney making headlines for its theatrical and Disney+ Premier release model after being sued by Scarlett Johansson for Black Widow, Executive Chairman Endeavor Patrick Whitesell expressed that the Cruella sequel "will protect artists and aligns studio's interests with talent."

"While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside," Whitesell told ET in a statement. "This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms."

Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both expected to return for the sequel.

Ahead of Cruella's premiere, Stone opened up to ET about her over 40 outfit changes in Cruella and how "incredible" the experience was for her.

"[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the '70s, this is what she knew," Stone told ET's Nischelle Turner. "It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible."

Deadline was first to report the news.