Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary React to Getting Booed at Padres-Mets Game

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, had the best reaction to getting booed after they were shown on the jumbotron. They made a toast!

The Oscar winner and McCary were spotted Friday night at Citi Field for Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Stone and McCary are big fans of the Friars, and they put their fandom on display -- and quite possibly their safety at risk! -- by wearing classic Padres bomber jackets.

Well, Mets fans weren't having it, because as soon as Stone and McCary appeared on the jumbotron, the boisterous crowd showered them with a chorus of boos. Not to worry, Stone and McCary took the dig in stride. Check that, they seemed to take it as a badge of honor, as they raised their drinks as if to toast, before McCary took a drink out of his beverage while Stone indulged on some white wine.

The couple had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as the Padres clobbered the Mets, 7-1.

Big fans of these fans.



Hi Dave and Emma! 👋 pic.twitter.com/mKQaKvyYLv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2022

While Stone and McCary didn't get a warm welcome in Queens, Padres CEO Erik Greupner made sure to let the couple know that they're always welcome in San Diego. Greupner took to Twitter and posted a photo of Stone donning the bomber jacket. He wrote, "Style, grace and good taste...Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark."

Stone and McCary tend to keep a low profile, but America's favorite pastime always seems to draw them to the ballpark. The couple posed for a rare photo together last year at the Dodgers-Padres game, alongside TV analyst Mark Grant and play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo.

"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her husband, David McCary, for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress," Grant captioned a pic of himself with the couple.

No word if Stone and McCary will attend Game 2 on Saturday night with the Mets on the brink of playoff elimination.