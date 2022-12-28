Emma Roberts and Ex Garrett Hedlund Celebrate Their Son's 2nd Birthday

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund celebrated their baby boy! On Tuesday, the former couple took to their respective social media accounts to wish their son, Rhodes, a happy second birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️," Roberts wrote next to her post. In the photo, she sits on the couch next to Rhodes, who is looking out the window. Although his face is not fully visible, the Scream Queens star’s son shows off his long blonde tresses.

On her Instagram Stories, Roberts shared a series of birthday posts from family and friends dedicated to her little boy, including one from her mother, Kelly Cunningham.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful grandson Rhodes! You are such a gift from the heavens above. You break my heart everyday with your laugh and love you give to all of us. Your my little soldier. I love you so much! 🙏♥️🎂🥳💥🤗xoxo Mims," Cunningham wrote next to a picture of Rhodes looking out of the window.

Rhodes’ father got in on the celebration with a sweet post of his own.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!! You are truly, "Where The Roses Grow!" I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!! ❤️❤️❤️," the actor captioned the photo carousel.

The post included pictures of Hedlund and Rhodes walking hand and hand, and his son showing off his blonde tresses as he looks away from the camera.

In June, ET spoke with Roberts, who shared how having her son on set was a bright spot as she filmed her latest thriller, Abandoned.

"I was lucky enough to get to have my son on set with me. I was working all day, and it's obviously heavy subject matter, but he was the best spot of my day," she told ET. "My mom would always bring him to have lunch with all of us. It was really nice. It was a nice experience, despite how horrifying the movie looks. When I saw the trailer, I was like, 'I'm so scared.' I was like, 'We had so much fun doing it, I didn't realize it was going to be so scary.'"