Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Her Dad's Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI

Eminem's daughter is his biggest fan! Hailie Jade took to Instagram on Sunday to proudly support her dad during his epic Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

In the pic, the 26-year-old smiles from one of the boxes at SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford," Hailie captioned the shot, referencing Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

When the big game got underway, Hailie shared multiple videos of her dad's show-stopping performance of his 2002 track, "Lose Yourself." Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak accompanied Eminem on drums during his performance.

After delivering an iconic number, Eminem capped off his section of the show by taking a knee -- a show of solidarity with NFL players who have used the gesture as a sign of protest, most famously by Colin Kaepernick.

Some reports claimed the NFL had told Eminem not to kneel, and the artist decided to do it anyway when the time came. However, a spokesperson for the NFL told ET on Sunday that reports that they attempted to censor Eminem's plan to kneel "are erroneous. "

"We watched every rehearsal this week and that element was included," the NFL spokesperson said. "Players and personnel members could have taken a knee today so there would have been no reason to tell a performer he or she could not for whatever reason."

Instagram / Hailie Jade

Following the performance, Jesse Collins, the executive producer of this year's halftime show, told ET's Kevin Frazier how Anderson .Paak's surprise appearance came to be.

"That was a Dre idea," he revealed. "Just one day, he said, 'I think Anderson should play drums for Eminem,' and Em was into it and Anderson came out of Silk Sonic rehearsals... and he joined us and he's amazing!"

As for the show as a whole, Jesse said, "We proved tonight that hip hop is part of the Americana, it is part of our culture. Just like rock n' roll, country, hip hop is right there and it's never going away and it is Americana, period."