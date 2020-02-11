Eminem Endorses Joe Biden in Campaign Ad Featuring Rapper's 'Lose Yourself' Song

Eminem is making it crystal clear who has his vote in the 2020 presidential election. A new campaign ad for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris features the rapper's classic 2002 hit, "Lose Yourself," and Eminem himself shared it on Instagram.

The black-and-white ad features various people across the country, from a skateboarder to a firefighter and a woman from the medical industry putting on her mask, while "Lose Yourself" plays in the background. Biden and Harris are later shown walking, as well as a banner flying in support of them. The lyrics aptly read, "Look/ If you had / One shot / Or one opportunity / To seize everything you ever wanted / In one moment / Would you capture it / Or just let it slip?"

Eminem captioned the video, "One opportunity... #Vote."

Biden also tweeted the ad on Monday, writing, "We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment. Don’t miss the chance — vote."

In the past, Eminem has been critical of President Donald Trump. Back in October 2016, during the last presidential election, he called Trump out in his NSFW song, "Campaign Speech."

"Consider me a dangerous man, but you should be afraid of this dang candidate," he raps. "You say Trump don't kiss a** like a puppet, 'cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin'. And that's what you wanted, a f**kin' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one -- great idea!"

He slammed Trump again in October 2017 at the BET Hip Hop Awards during a passionate freestyle.

"What we got in office now is a kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / and while the drama pops he waits for sh*t to quiet down he'll just gas his plane up and fly around until the bombing stops," he rapped.

"Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his / I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against," he also rapped. "And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split / on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f**k you."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.