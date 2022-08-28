Eminem and Snoop Dogg Deliver Colorful, Animated Performance at MTV VMAs

Snoop Dogg and Eminem brought the heat to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage, performing a live rendition of their latest collaboration -- their first in more than 20 years -- "From the D 2 the LBC."

LL Cool J took the stage to introduce their collab performance at the VMAs on Sunday, calling them "two hip-hop giants."

Inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse, MTV partnered with Yuga Labs to bring the creative experience to life. Moments later Snoop and Eminem, both dressed in black and lounging on the couch, appeared onstage as Snoop "smoked" a cartoonishly large joint to open their headline-making performance.

They're soon transported to another universe where they transform into animated versions of themselves, as they both go on a literal, colorful trip for the song. At one point, they both turn into monkeys as they rap their parts before they go in and out of their human forms in the narrative-inspired performance.

As the song ends, they're brought back to the VMAs stage where Eminem -- who was "high" during the whole song -- is woken up by Snoop, who appears with a pink fur coat.

"Oh sh*t?" Eminem exclaims after being "woken up" by Snoop. "This MTV?"

"MTV dawg, we got a show to do," Snoop replies, as they both get up from the couch. "Come on, man. Come on Slim."

MTV VMA 22/Getty Images

Seconds later, the VMAs stage is turned into their impressive animated playground as the metaverse bleeds in the real world.

Once their performance ended, Eminem and Snoop received a rousing standing ovation from the excited audience.

The show marked the first VMAs performance for either artist in more than a decade. Eminem last hit the stage to deliver “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010, while Snoop rocked the mic in a 2005 tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. with Diddy.

"From the D 2 the LBC" also scored a nominationin the Best Hip Hop category during Sunday's ceremony.

Earlier this month, Snoop spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at the premiere of his new film, Day Shift, in Los Angeles, and teased just a bit about reuniting with Dr. Dre for new music.

"We're cooking up a little something," Snoop shared. "I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again."

"It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something," he added with a smile.

Snoop's been working on a lot of projects recently, including working with BTS on Benny Blanco's new track, "Bad Decisions."

"Hey, I just try to stay active," Snoop said of the collaboration. "The youngsters, they reach out, they call me... I'm all about music. One thing about me, I don't like being boxed in. I like being a part of every genre of music so when they reach out and call, I'll usually say yeah."

The MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.