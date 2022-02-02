Eminem and Dolly Parton Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Nominees

Who's gonna make music history this year? On Wednesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the list of artists nominated for induction in 2022.

Among the 17 nominees, this marks the first time on the ballot for seven artists, including Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

This is also the first year that Eminem is actually eligible to be nominated. To be eligible for induction, an artist must have released their first commercial recording a minimum of 25 years earlier. Eminem's debut studio album, Infinite, dropped in November 1996.

"What a surprise and an honor! To be nominated by such a highly esteemed organization is truly special in this, our fortieth, year. For decades now Duran Duran have been inspired by the incredible support of our beautiful and diverse fanbase around the world," John Taylor of Duran Duran said. "To be considered by the Hall of Famers is truly next level. Let’s hope we make the cut!"

His bandmate, Simon Le Bon added, "Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience... But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades. We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen."

The 17 names on the ballot will be voted upon by a governing body of more than 1000 members of the music industry and community, to determine who will be inducted. The criteria for voting include consideration of the artists' influence, the depth of their careers, their impact and their "superiority in style and technique," according to the foundation.

Fans will also be able to have a say in the selection process, and can make their voices heard through the 2022 Induction Fan Vote. Fans can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com -- or at the museum in Cleveland, Ohio -- up until April 29. Inductees will be announced in May 2022, and the induction ceremony is slated for sometime in the fall.

"This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement as part of the foundation's announcement. "Each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture."

Sykes added of the hugely famous and talented group of nominees, "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Here's a full list of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees:

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick