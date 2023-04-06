Emily Ratajkowski Reacts to Harry Styles Kiss: 'Sometimes Things Just Happen'

Emily Ratajkowski is getting a lot off her chest -- from her own insecurities when it comes to relationships with men to wanting to build her own full-blown media company, an inspiration conjured up by Reese Witherspoon. And, yes, she's also opening up, albeit just a teensy bit, about her recent make-out session with Harry Styles that generated global headlines.

The 31-year-old supermodel chatted with the Los Angeles Times throughout two months of conversations and spoke candidly about the men in her life, her disdain for Hollywood, being a single mother and her life aspirations. Most recently, Ratajkowski made headlines after she was spotted making out with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Just two weeks prior to the make-out sesh seen 'round the world, Ratajkowski had been in L.A. to model for a Versace show. And, after returning to her hotel after a fitting for a dress she would wear to the Vanity Fair Oscars party the following night, the model opted to take it easy. She was tired, she said.

"I'm really just not thinking about guys," she said before being spotted locking lips with Styles. "I'm working, I'm a single mom. I've been so busy that it’s easy not to think about."

So, what exactly happened that Ratajkowski found herself getting hot and heavy with Styles in the middle of a street in Tokyo? It's unclear what brought them to Tokyo, but because Ratajkowski is friends with Styles' ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, rumors started swirling that they once took part in a threesome. The make-out session in Tokyo, fans deduced, seemed to validate those rumors.

"There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," the model told the Los Angeles Times in a voice note she sent from Japan.

According to the outlet, Ratajkowski's 2-year-old son, Sylvester, whom she shares with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, could be heard in the background splashing water during a bath and saying "mama" while trying to get her attention.

"I’m definitely still not thinking about guys," Ratajkowski continued as she let out a soft laugh. "Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

On Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski only divulged that the last year has been "horrifying" for her and opted not to openly talk about the failed marriage out of fear of jeopardizing her gaining custody of their son.

"I'm scared," she said. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

As for her short-lived relationship with comedian Eric Andre, Ratajkowski never mentioned him by name but the report concludes she was likely speaking about Andre. The columnist, Amy Kaufman, says Ratajkowski said she had to ask a guy she was dating if he thought she was pretty. Ratajkowski said this person -- again, likely Andre -- would talk about women he'd dated in the past and commented on their gorgeous looks, but he never commented on Ratajkowski's looks.

"So I said, 'What do you think of me?'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'Are you serious? You’re a famous model.' I was like, 'Wow, you don’t get it.' I need to know that you are specifically attracted to me. Beauty is totally subjective. I don’t care how much it’s validated by a standard."