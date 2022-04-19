'Emily in Paris' Cast on If They're Team Alfie or Gabriel and Whether Season 4 Is the End (Exclusive)

The Emily in Paris cast recently gathered together to celebrate its latest season, and also dished on what may be coming up for Emily and company.

The recent second season, which dropped in December, saw Emily (Lily Collins) navigating life in Paris, but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After getting caught in a love triangle with her neighbor, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and her first real French friend, Cami (Camille Razat), Emily is determined to focus on her work -- which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat, Alfie (new series regular Lucien Laviscount), who both infuriates and intrigues her.

By the end of the season, Emily learns Gabriel and Cami are back together (and moving in), as she continues to explore a romance with Alfie. Of course, the topic of conversation remained whether Alfie or Gabriel was better suited for Emily in the long run.

"I'm Team Gabriel 100 percent. That's my boy," Laviscount told ET's Deidre Behar on the PaleyFest red carpet earlier this month. "Look at that guy. It's in his eyes. His eyes light up the room."

The feeling was mutual for Bravo. "He's a flatterer," the French actor said of Laviscount. "He's a sexy beast. He's just all about charming people." Bravo confirmed he's "100 percent Team Alfie."

"That was honestly the joke for me because Emily and Alfie make perfect sense," he explained. "And that's been the question through social media, like, 'Are you Team Alfie or Team Gabriel?' And I was actually voting for him on the charts and everything secretly. I love what he brought to the show because he's really the antagonist of what the show is. It's a love letter to Paris and he comes and he's like, 'The sidewalks are filled with stuff and people smell,' and he's really true about what Paris can be."

At the end of the day, it's all about what makes Emily "happy," Laviscount said. "She deserves it."

Collins stayed neutral on the love triangle conversation, saying that Emily is "a romantic but she also loves to work and she takes her life very seriously, but likes to have fun." "Both guys give her both of those things," she continued. "They both bring different sparks to her personality and they bring out different sides of her. Honestly, I don't know who she's going to pick. That's why I keep begging [creator] Darren [Star] to give me a clue!"

The actress and producer expressed interest in seeing Emily plant roots with Alfie or Gabriel for good. "I'd love to see her make a choice," Collins said. "I do feel though, with all of the ins and outs of the drama, even a choice would be really hard for her."

Back in January, Netflix issued a two-season renewal for Emily in Paris, picking it up through season 4. When asked whether the upcoming two seasons, which begin filming this summer in the French city, was a sign that Emily's story may be coming to a natural end, Star and the cast were vocal about their thoughts on the show's future.

"I think we'll see how we do with season 4," Star diplomatically answered. "But right now, there aren't plans to wrap up after season 4."

"I would totally go the distance if they would have us," Collins said. "People want to keep seeing more Emily and all the characters in Paris or wherever we end up. I am in it for the long haul."

Added Ashley Park: "I remember me and Lily calling each other when we got the two seasons and I was like, 'Wait, so we're gonna do as many seasons as we've already done?' And Lily was like, 'I think that's how math works.' I'm just so thrilled to go back, I feel like Paris is a second home to me now, so just getting to go back is such a blessing and I feel like we'll see where it takes us."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix.