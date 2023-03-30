Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Shares Childhood Photos of Lisa Marie Presley, Praises Riley Keough

Elvis Presley’s ex, Linda Thompson, is taking a walk down memory lane. The songwriter, who dated Presley from 1972 to 1976, recently stumbled upon childhood photos of Lisa Marie Presley.

Thompson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the Polaroids she discovered.

"Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day. These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos," she began her caption.

"Little 'Yisa Marisa' as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth," Thompson wrote, referring to the first three photos in the Instagram carousel.

Instagram/ltlindathompson

The third Polaroid photo in the post dates back to November 1974 and is titled "Snaggle Puss" — a nickname for a young Lisa Marie who was then missing her two front teeth.

Thompson continued, "She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She's still a part of my heart."

"I don't know how many of you are watching - or have binge watched like I did - @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa's daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven't you must! It is fantastic!!" Thompson said of Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, who stars in the Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones & the Six.

Instagram/ltlindathompson

"There are so many nuances in Riley's facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa's lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.💜👏🙏🏻🌹," Thompson concluded her caption.

Instagram/ItLindaThompson

Linda Thompson in present day. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In February, Keough, whose mother is the late Lisa Marie Presley, spoke with ET about continuing her family's musical legacy onscreen in Daisy Jones & the Six.

"I certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me," Keough said of making the show. "I'm not a musician -- or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way."

"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff," she continued. "But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan 12. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77; her three daughters, Riley and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14; and her granddaughter. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital.

Days before, Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. Speaking to ET at the ceremony, Lisa Marie shared her adoration for both leading man Austin Butler, who took home the Golden Globe for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, and the film, which was also up for a trophy.