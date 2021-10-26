Elvira Recalls How Brad Pitt Auditioned to Be in a Movie With Her But Didn't Get the Part (Exclusive)

Cassandra Peterson, the 70-year-old actress best known for playing Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is dishing on her memorable encounters with Brad Pitt. ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Peterson at Universal Studios to talk about her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, and she revealed that Pitt auditioned for a part in 1988's Elvira: Mistress of the Dark but was actually too attractive for the role.

Peterson said Pitt was young at the time when he auditioned and was incredibly handsome.

"He auditioned for it and I was one of the people casting it and we decided, I said that he is just so damn cute that if he was there, there is no way I would like my boyfriend," she says of why he wasn't cast. "I would be after him and he's playing underage so it wouldn't be a good thing, but I did write 'yum yum' in the comments box. That's the only thing that I remember."

"He was so cute," she continues. "I mean, the guy was like 20 years old at the time."

Peterson said she had another encounter with Pitt when he wanted to buy her home, but she still lived in it. She was nine months pregnant at the time.

"I mean, when he rang my doorbell and I waddled down there to see who was at the gate, I almost dropped the baby right then," she jokes. "Really it would've been awesome to have Brad Pitt deliver my baby. And it came very close, I gotta say."

The two eventually became neighbors.

"He was fantastic," she recalls. "I'll tell you the great part about having him as a neighbor is I walk down the street walking my dogs in the morning and he'd be there in this little garage area, like, punching a punching bag for his movie to keep fit and no shirt on or no anything and I mean, honest to god, I almost fainted every time I saw him. It was just too much first thing in the morning."

Another incredible celebrity encounter she had is sharing a kiss with the late Elvis Presley, whom she said encouraged her to take the first big step in her career. However, it didn't turn out to be all that memorable.

"OK, here's the sad part when he was kissing me -- it was a long kiss -- when he was kissing me all I could think about is, 'Oh my god, I can't wait to tell everybody. I can't wait to tell my mom and dad, I can't wait to tell my friends. That's all I could think about, so, unfortunately I wasn't really in the moment. So, I don't remember it."

Peterson recently made headlines when she revealed in her memoir that she's been in a relationship with a woman for 19 years. She met Teresa "T" Wierson at a gym in Hollywood, California, and their platonic friendship turned romantic after her 25-year marriage to Mark Pierson ended.

"First of all, I'm 70 years old now, it's like, if I didn't reveal that now, when am I gonna reveal that?" she says. "I just thought it's good to just get the truth out there. I was protecting Elvira. You know ... people don't want to know that Elvira is, you know, at home washing dishes or changing diapers or whatever, doing any of that stuff. They just want to have this little fantasy about it, so I just waited until I was kind of getting ready to retire and getting, you know, financially stable and everything."

Peterson says she "feels so much better" now that her relationship is out in the open.

"I really don't have to worry about, 'Oh, am I gonna get hired for that job, or whatever?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

"The fan reaction was fantastic," she adds. "I got to say, I mean, I lost like 11,000 followers on one of my platforms but I gained 60,000, so, there you go."