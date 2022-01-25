Elton John Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Dallas Concerts of 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

Elton John has to hit pause on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour once again. In a statement released on his Instagram Story, the 74-year-old singer confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has to postpone the Dallas leg of his tour.

"Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas," the statement read. "If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."

John added that his symptoms are mild and he expects to play his upcoming shows scheduled for this weekend. "Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I'm fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend," he said. "As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon."

A statement released on Tuesday, by the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where the shows were scheduled to take place, also confirmed the news.

Instagram/@eltonjohn

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018, but abruptly came to a standstill in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The “I’m Still Standing” singer took his show back on the road earlier this month, with a sold out show in New Orleans.

For John, this tour will indeed be his last, as he plans to retire from performing after the final show in 2023.

“I want to do something different with the rest of my life,” he said during a recent CBS Mornings interview. “I want to finish [the tour] in the best way possible,” he said, “in the most triumphant way possible."

“I’ve been touring since I was 17, in the back of a van,” he added about his decision to say goodbye. “I’ve had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky and I’ve loved every single minute of it, but I’ve had enough of that applause.”