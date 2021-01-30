Elizabeth Thornton Takes Off Her Wedding Ring in Emotional ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Trailer

Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) is ringing in season 8 of When Calls the Heartwithout an important piece of hardware.

The season 8 trailer, which dropped Friday evening, opens with the brunette beauty taking off her wedding ring from her late husband, Jack Thornton, seemingly acknowledging that it’s time to move forward.

Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton), who has been a constant source of support for Elizabeth since Jack’s passing, lovingly assures her, “You lost your husband, but you will find your way.” The camera focuses tightly on Elizabeth’s hands as she slips off the ring.

The symbolism here is clear. Elizabeth seems ready to find a companion to compliment her life in Hope Valley with her son, baby Jack. However, the question remains: which suitor will Elizabeth choose?

“You really are quite remarkable,” Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) marvels, while sitting with Elizabeth inside the saloon. He delicately places his hand over Elizabeth’s, marking a tender display of his affection for the school teacher.

Also after Elizabeth’s heart? Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), who ended season 7 tightly embracing Elizabeth in his arms after the town mistakenly thought he’d been shot. “I think that love is always worth fighting for,” Nathan tells Elizabeth as their eyes lock and they gaze at one another.

Viewers see a brief but touching montage of moments involving Elizabeth and both suitors. While it appears Nathan and Elizabeth bond during a conversation near a horse, it appears Lucas and Elizabeth will enjoy a romantic picnic in the countryside surrounded by nature. Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed a shot of Lucas in what appears to be a dark room, surrounded by the glow of candles behind him (very reminiscent of the library date he planned for Elizabeth in the season 7 finale!).

Elizabeth concludes, “For too long, I’ve allowed myself to drift between two good men.”

ET has been with the When Calls the Heart cast every step of the way leading up to the big season 8 premiere. Before premiering the first footage from season 8, and exclusively revealing these first look images, ET spoke with series stars Krakow, McGarry and McNally via video chat from the Vancouver set. Not only did Krakow, who is also an executive producer on the show, confirm that Elizabeth will make a decision in season 8, she also revealed that her character will share a kiss with the lucky suitor she selects.

“I am happy to say that we will, in season 8, have a decision and we'll get to see Elizabeth move on with her romantic life. I really think it's about time. Love triangles are so exciting to watch and I'm really proud of the way we've told this story," she shared. "But they're also really frustrating and I have felt that from the fans. They're like, ‘All right, it's enough already, let’s go!’ They're enjoying the ride but they're so eager to see Elizabeth and baby Jack happy and starting to kind of get to enjoy that real courtship.”

Season 8 of When Calls the Heart premieres Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.