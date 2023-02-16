Elizabeth Olsen Takes on Candy Montgomery in Chilling 'Love & Death' Teaser

Elizabeth Olsen is taking on the story of Candy Montgomery in the all-new, HBO Max true-crime series, Love & Death. In the chilling first teaser for the show, Olsen is seen portraying the housewife who was accused of killing her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

"Something has been bothering me a little. I have done all the things a wife is supposed to do. The house, the meals… Where is the payback?" Olsen is heard saying as Candy in the clip.

Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, Love & Death tells the story of how the lives of two smalltown Texan, churchgoing couples -- Candy and her husband, Pat, as well as Betty and her husband, Allan -- became forever entangled after an extramarital affair eventually led one of them to pick up an axe.

Joining Olsen as Candy is Jesse Plemons as Allan, Lily Rabe as Betty, Patrick Fugit as Pat, Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler, Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder, Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams and Elizabeth Marvel as Jackie Ponder. The rest of the cast includes Beth Broderick, Brian d'Arcy James, Bruce McGill and Mackenzie Astin.

The seven-part series is inspired by the book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and a collection of Texas Monthly articles that previously chronicled the murder and should not be confused with Hulu's take on the real-life crime with Candy starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said when the series was first announced. "[We are] incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

"We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other,” Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group, added.

Love & Death will premiere with three episodes April 27 on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursday until May 25.