Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)

Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon.

The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.

"I don't know how things, like rumors like that, get started, and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen said with the laugh.

While Olsen has talked openly about auditioning to pay Khaleesi years ago -- the role that eventually went to Emilia Clarke -- she said she had no idea how the speculation began that she's involved with House of the Dragon.

"Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder," Olsen said, explaining that several people have told her the casting rumors had been reported as fact. Seeing the record straight the actress said, "I never heard of such a thing."

That being said, Olsen would be happy to be a part of it if something came up.

"I mean, sure, yeah. [I'd like do to] anything that's worth telling, that's a good story, that's innovative, that's great great characters."

As for playing Scarlet Witch in the future, or possibly appearing in another season of WandaVision, Olsen said she'd love to make that happen as well.

"We just we really had a great time making that show," she shared. "It really was just a special time and so we would love to get the gang back."

Olsen will next been seen on screen in the HBOMax true crime miniseries Love and Death, which premieres in 2023.