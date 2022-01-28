Elizabeth Mitchell to Reprise 'Santa Clause' Role in Disney Plus Limited Series With Tim Allen

Santa Claus is reunited with the Mrs!

Mitchell joined the holiday franchise in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2, which saw Allen's St. Nick needing to find himself a Mrs. to keep his Santa role. She also appeared in the third film, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which came out in 2006. The original film was first released in 1994.

The new series will follow Scott as he gets ready to celebrate his 65th birthday and realizes that he can’t be Santa forever. "He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," per the show's synopsis.

Allen will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jack Burditt, who is also the showrunner. Richard Baker and Rick Messina are also on board as executive producers.

Mitchell will next be seen in First Kill, which premieres later in the year. She also recently joined Queen Bees, alongside Ellen Burstyn, James Caan and Ann-Margret.

Mitchell, who also starred in Lost, Once Upon a Time and Outer Banks, told ET in 2019 that she would do a Santa Clause reboot "in a heartbeat."

"We all need to believe in a little bit of magic," she told ET. "And I think that it brings that childlike sense of play to you as an adult that we're hungry for."

"Of course [I would do a reboot]," she continued. "Those movies were a joy to make. Making people happy, I mean, what a gift."

See more in the video below.