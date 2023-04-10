Elizabeth Hubbard, 'As the World Turns' and 'The Doctors' Actress, Dead at 89

Elizabeth Hubbard, known for her work on As the World Turns and The Doctors has died. She was 89. The news was shared on Monday by her son, Jeremy D. Bennett.

"I'm sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend," the Facebook post read. "Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live. Love & Prayers. Jeremy."

A cause of death has yet been given.

Martha Byrne, who played Hubbard's daughter, Lily, on As the World Turns, took to her Instagram to share the news and reflect on her death.

"As many of you are finding out this morning, Elizabeth Hubbard passed away. First and foremost I want everyone to know I made sure she was aware of how much everyone loved her. I would share your comments from social media, videos and your fond memories of her as Lucinda, Althea, every time I saw her. She loved the audience and fought like HELL to bring truth and honesty to her performances," she wrote about her beloved fans.

Byrne also took the time to reflect on her personal relationship with the actress.

"On a personal level there aren’t words to describe how much she meant to me," she continued. "Only feelings, which override words in so many cases when it comes to love. I will be sharing more so we can all grieve together but here are our last words together only just a few days ago. I said, 'Liz, do you know how much you have done for me?' She said, 'You can do more.' Because of what she has done for me over the last 38 years, the strength and fearless nature in how she lived her life, she is right, I can AND WILL do more. I look forward to sharing more about her life, which encompasses so much more than her INCREDIBLE career on daytime television. She also said to me when I told her how much the fans loved her…'I tried.' She more than tried. She left it all on the screen. I’ll miss her every day but grateful the universe gifted me with such a force of nature, of which the world will not see the likes of again. ❤️."

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Hubbard was born in New York City and made her debut in the television movie The First Lady Diaries: Edith Wilson. In 1964, Hubbard began her tenure as Dr. Althea Davis on The Doctors, a role she played until 1982. At that point, she had appeared in 2,741 episodes.

In 1975, Hubbard began her time as Lucinda Walsh on As the World Turns, where she remained until signing off in 2010 after 1,975 episodes.

Hubbard's other credits include Hope & Faith, Center Stage and Ordinary People. Her last acting credit is listed as Eva Montgomery on Anacostia, a role she played for nine episodes from 2015-2018.

Over the course of her career, Hubbard won two Daytime Emmy Awards and received a lifetime achievement award by Gold Derby in 2015.

Hubbard was married to David Bennett from 1970 to 1972. Together, the pair welcomed her only child, Jeremy.