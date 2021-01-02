Elizabeth Chambers Says She's 'Shocked, Heartbroken' Amid Ex Armie Hammer's Social Media Scandal

Elizabeth Chambers took to Instagram on Monday to discuss her estranged husband, Armie Hammer's, alleged behavior on social media.

Last month, some direct messages surfaced, which were allegedly written by Hammer. In the DMs, the 34-year-old actor allegedly details graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he's called the allegations "bulls**t."

Up until now, Chambers has remained relatively quiet about her husband's social media drama, but decided to post a photo of the beach, presumably from the Cayman Islands where she and her and Hammer's two kids have been living, along with a lengthy message.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," Chambers, 38, began her post. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Chambers added that "at this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she concluded her message. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Chambers' lengthy post comes less than a week after she broke her social media silence regarding Hammer's scandal. After The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actor's Call Me by Your Name collaborators, actor Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino, are teaming up for a new film about cannibalism, Bones & All, the mother of two had two words to sum up how that made her feel.

In an Instagram interaction captured by Comments By Celebs, Chambers responded to a post about Chalamet and Guadagnino's movie news, writing, "No. Words."

Hammer and Chambers announced their split in July, prior to the controversy. Amid the social media scandal, a source told ET that Chambers is "in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down."

"She is sickened by the various women’s claims. Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure," the source said of the pair's kids, Ford, 4, and Harper, 6. "She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."

Another source also told ET that Chambers "is seeing everything unfold the same way the rest of the world is and is holding on for dear life and doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family."

Since the scandal, Hammer confirmed to ET that he's stepping down from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez

in Shotgun Wedding. Additionally, multiple outlets reported that Hammer will no longer star in Paramount+'s upcoming series, The Offer, which is about the making of The Godfather.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.