Elaine Hendrix Leaves the Perfect 'Parent Trap' Comment on Chrissy Teigen's Photo of Daughter Luna

Careful, Chrissy Teigen, or Elaine Hendrix might try to send your kids off to boarding school! Hendrix, the 49-year-old actress who played the villainous Meredith Blake in the beloved 1998 movie The Parent Trap, had some fun on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.

After Teigen posted a photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, with the family's new pet bearded dragon lizard on her face, Hendrix commented with a reference to her Parent Trap co-star, Lindsay Lohan. "Did @lindsaylohan take you camping?" she wrote.

Though Teigen didn't respond to the comment on Instagram, she did see it on the popular account @commentsbycelebs.

"I would never see these comments if you didn't post them!!! Thank the lord!" the model and cookbook author wrote.

In the Nancy Meyers film, Hendrix's character, Meredith, goes camping with her fiance, Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid), and his twin daughters, Hallie and Annie (both played by Lohan). During the trip, the girls trick their stepmother-to-be by placing a lizard on top of her head during a hike, which hilariously crawls down her face and into her mouth.

Last week, Meyers teased some exciting news for Parent Trap fans on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself with Lohan and Hendrix, writing, "I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week. #ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!)."

