Ed Sheeran Shares Emotional Look at His Personal Life With Wife Cherry in Docuseries Trailer

Ed Sheeran is showing the most personal sides of himself in his upcoming Disney+ docuseries. On Monday, the official trailer for Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All dropped, pulling back the curtain on the highs and lows the musician has faced throughout his career. Each episode of the four-part docuseries will explore four different themes: love, loss, focus and balance.

The trailer stars at the beginning of the star's story with videos of a young Sheeran performing. "Ginger hair, really short, he stutters" he says of himself. "That guy doesn't becoming a pop star... It's so unlikely."

Sheeran eventually goes from busking on the streets to selling out the biggest crowd of his life and making the music he loves.

Considering the singer generally keeps his marriage out of the spotlight, the trailer get deeply personal with rare videos of the "Shape of You" singer and his pregnant wife, Cherry Seaborn.

"Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry got into it," he says as a clip of him touching her pregnant belly plays. "I've got married and I'm a dad who has two daughters."

However, the documentary takes a turn as Sheeran discusses more recently challenges, including Cherry's health and the death of the man who discovered him, best friend Jamal Edwards.

"Cherry's health, it was really bad and then suddenly my best friend Jamal dies," he says. "You guys said we should make a documentary and I said 'Yeah, it will be me in the studio, and we'll play the gig.' That's not what the documentary is. Loss, it just took over my life. Every time something bad happens, I tend to write a song about it."

Disney+

As the trailer ends, Sheeran talks about the impact loss has on his new music as his upcoming single "Eyes Closed" plays.

"I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," Sheeran said in a statement. "Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres on Disney+ May 3. The singer's forthcoming album, Subtract, is set to be released on May 5.