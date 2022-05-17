'Echo' Shares First Look at Alaqua Cox in MCU Series Featuring Indigenous Cast and Directors

Echo, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series, is officially in production with Alaqua Cox reprising her role as Maya Lopez, the Native American deaf amputee gang leader and fierce fighter first introduced in Hawkeye. In addition to sharing the first image of Cox back on set, Marvel Studios shared official new details about the spinoff.

According to Marvel Studios, the Disney+ series will depict Echo’s origin story as Lopez’s ruthless behavior in New York catches up to her and she’s forced to “face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Echo will break new ground for the MCU with its largely Native American and Indigenous cast and crew, bringing new visibility in front of and behind the camera. In addition to Cox, Echo stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning with Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon reprising his Hawkeye role as Maya’s father, William Lopez.

Marvel Studios

Episodes are directed by transgender Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland, who also serves co-executive producer, and Aboriginal Australian Catriona McKenzie. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin. Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Christina King and Jennifer Booth.

Ahead of Hawkeye’s debut on Disney+, it was confirmed that Lopez would also be at the center of her own limited series spinoff, which Feige said will “see her go from the end of this series into that.”

Cox’s debut, meanwhile, was met with praise from fans and Marvel alike. Executive producer Trinh Tran said the character of Echo “in the comics is great. She’s amazing in it. And we wanted to make sure that that came across [in Hawkeye].”

“How Alaqua played her, she’s such a badass in this series and a formidable foe for our heroes to face,” she added.

When Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie were asked if they would be interested in reuniting with Cox on Echo, Bert said that “we would never say no” to a chance like that before Bertie added, “Maya is such an incredible character from the Native American community. It does feel like that’s a great opportunity for someone of that community to tell that story.”

And now it seems that Marvel has made good on that suggestion with the cast and crew listed above.

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.