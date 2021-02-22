Dylan Farrow Thanks Supporters After Premiere of 'Allen v. Farrow' Docuseries

Following the premiere of the HBO documentary, Allen v. Farrow, Dylan Farrow is sharing her thanks to her supporters. In the four-part series, she claims that her adopted father, Woody Allen, sexually molested her when she was seven years old.

“Thank you to everyone for their kind words, the outpouring of support means more to me than I can say. Speaking the truth is so difficult, but I hope any fellow survivors who watched last night know they are not alone. The truth is something that cannot be changed,” Farrow posted to Twitter on Monday.

She added in another tweet, while linking to resources shared by RAINN, “If you feel empowered to speak out, there are resources and support available.”

In the series, Farrow appears on camera, detailing her relationship with the filmmaker and what allegedly happened to her at her mother Mia Farrow’s Connecticut home in August 1992. The premiere marked her first time speaking on camera since her 2018 interview with CBS This Morning.

Following the premiere, Farrow’s brother, Ronan, shared his support on Instagram. “Proud of my sister,” he captioned a photo of the two.

The Farrows weren’t the only ones to speak out about the docuseries.

On Sunday, Allen, who has continuously denied claims of sexual abuse or any wrongdoing, and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, released a statement, slamming the veracity of the project.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” the couple claims in a statement released to ET by a spokesperson for the couple. “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

The statement also claims that Allen and Previn “were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.” (Read the full remarks here.)

The second episode of Allen v. Farrow, which premieres Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, will continue to go beyond the headlines of one of Hollywood’s most notorious public scandals to get at the truth behind what happened.