'DWTS': Cody Rigsby Reveals He Has COVID-19 Following Cheryl Burke Testing Positive

Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19. The celebrity Peloton instructor and Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed the unfortunate news in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID19," Rigsby wrote in the caption. "To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days."

"I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready," he added.

In the video, Rigsby shared, "I have tested positive again, the second time this year."

He shared that he has "mild symptoms," including congestion, a headache and a slight cough. However, compared to when he contracted COVID back in January, before having access to the vaccine, the symptoms are like "night and day."

As for his future on this season of Dancing With the Stars, especially since both he and his pro-partner Cheryl Burke have tested positive, Rigsby said, "We are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient."

The news comes just a few days after Burke revealed on Sunday that she too had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday's Dancing With the Stars, neither Burke nor Rigsby appeared in studio, the show instead played recorded footage from a rehearsal performance of their salsa taped the previous week, that the judges were able to critique.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the pair via video chat after the episode, and Burke recalled getting tested and what it was like when she found out she had contracted the virus.

"I had no idea I had COVID at all actually. I did start to feel like maybe I was coming down with like a flu or maybe I was just totally worn out from traveling or whatever, or lack of sleep, but never did I ever think it was going to be COVID," Burke shared.

"Obviously, when I got tested and it was positive, I was shocked," she added. "And sad, because I just knew it wasn't gonna be possible for me to dance, for sure."

Fans were excited to see what Rigsby would bring to the dance floor this coming Monday for the show's hotly anticipated Britney Night, in which all the contestants will perform numbers set to the songs of Britney Spears. It's unclear whether Rigsby will now be able to participate in any capacity.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.