'DWTS': Chrishell Stause Performs Steamy Viennese Waltz to Rihanna's 'Love on the Brain' With Gleb Savchenko

Chrishell Stause is heating up the dance floor once again! The Selling Sunset star and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, lit up the ballroom on Monday's Dancing With the Stars with a super steamy routine.

Coming off the power of their Villains Night performance last week, Chrishell and Gleb hit the stage for a sizzling Viennese waltz set to Rihanna's "Love On the Brain." Chrishell dedicated the dance to her Selling Sunset colleagues, Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, who she said have been helping her pick up "the slack" of her real estate work throughout her journey on DWTS.

"Chrishell, well done. Look at you! Sexy as well," judge Carrie Ann Inaba raved, with Bruno Tonioli adding, "You have some very good moments when you're dancing but you have to be able to sustain it."

"My heart is, like, beating fast. I'm like, 'Are they gonna, Are they not?" he teased, highlighting the pair's undeniable dance chemistry.

Gleb and Chrishell received 8s across the board for a total score of 24/30 for the performance.

Chrishell previously teased her performance when she penned a guest blog for ET last week, following her Maleficent-inspired routine.

"Gleb and I will also be performing a Viennese Waltz to Rihanna's 'Love on the Brain.' It’s a gorgeous song and Gleb put a modern, spicy twist to help match the music to the style of dance," Chrishell wrote. "I really love it and hope people watching do too!"

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.